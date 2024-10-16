The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Kansai Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of KAEPY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. 2,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,993. Kansai Electric Power has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.
About Kansai Electric Power
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kansai Electric Power
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Salesforce: Have You Seen The Latest Price Target Upgrade?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.