The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kansai Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of KAEPY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. 2,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,993. Kansai Electric Power has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Get Kansai Electric Power alerts:

About Kansai Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.