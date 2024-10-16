The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $415.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $412.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.