The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $415.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

