The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Decreased by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $415.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $412.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

