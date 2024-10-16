The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Sentry LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sentry LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Sentry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sentry LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

