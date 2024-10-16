The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after acquiring an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $415.84 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The stock has a market cap of $412.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

