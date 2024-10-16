The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of HCKT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. 53,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $723.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Hackett Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $455,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.