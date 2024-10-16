The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $41.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARMK. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.68.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,025. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 10.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 77,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Aramark by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 360.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

