The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading 3.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 170,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,428,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GEO. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

The GEO Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman George C. Zoley acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,900,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,098,146.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 590,099 shares during the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,754,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1,803.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 296,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

