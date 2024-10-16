The Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

GUT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,855. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

