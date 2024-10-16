The Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance
GUT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,855. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.
