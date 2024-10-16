The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GDV opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,315,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,136,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,410,978 in the last ninety days.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

