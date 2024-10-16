The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,272,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

