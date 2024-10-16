The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $72.52. 6,165,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

