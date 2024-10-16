The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 92,905 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 92,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $210,894.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,155,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,896.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, October 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 250,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $557,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24.

On Monday, October 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20.

On Monday, August 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 118,172 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $4,770,603.64.

On Friday, August 2nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $6,448,339.47.

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $4,058,310.30.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $142,511,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,009,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

