TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 411,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. TFI International makes up about 4.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $56,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFII stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.89. 111,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $104.91 and a one year high of $162.13. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.70.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TFI International from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.13.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

