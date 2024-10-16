Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 881.1% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.2% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 26,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 54,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 327,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 79,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.97. The company has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

