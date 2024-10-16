Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,796 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $67,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 214,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.84 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The stock has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.97.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

