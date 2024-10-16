Tether (USDT) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Tether has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion and $68.45 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 121,362,937,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,972,176,282 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

