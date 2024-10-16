Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,841,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,704,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The company has a market capitalization of $700.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Tesla Company Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

