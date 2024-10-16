Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,099 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vistra by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 168,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

NYSE VST traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,591. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

