Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of TER opened at $127.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.29. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,285,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,386,000 after purchasing an additional 89,511 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

