Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 196829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

Ten Lifestyle Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £52.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,030.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.96.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

