Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEF. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Telefónica to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Telefónica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $4.93.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 113.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

