Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.72 and last traded at $74.94, with a volume of 11844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

