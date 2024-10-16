TD Securities Lowers Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$53.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.23.

Get Parkland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parkland

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE PKI traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, reaching C$36.75. 217,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,447. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. Parkland has a one year low of C$34.17 and a one year high of C$47.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.92 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.6022267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,520.00. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.