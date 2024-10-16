Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Still a Buy?

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). Approximately 468,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 687,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.47.

In related news, insider Brian Raven acquired 830,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £33,200 ($43,353.36). Insiders own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

