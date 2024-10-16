Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 44.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $199.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

