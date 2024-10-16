Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $53.06 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 555,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 23.6% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $53,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,548,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,066,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,913,000 after buying an additional 637,572 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,174,000 after buying an additional 328,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,633,000 after buying an additional 298,653 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $97.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

