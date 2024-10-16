Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.85. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of C$382.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1386527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 13,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$51,870.00. Insiders acquired 28,173 shares of company stock worth $107,945 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

