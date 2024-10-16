T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.08.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

