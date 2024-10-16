T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Sold by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 688,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 377,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 191,612 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 278,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 223,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

TCHP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. 10,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,028. The company has a market cap of $631.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $40.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

