Synectics (LON:SNX) Trading Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 257.10 ($3.36). 106,983 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 49,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281.50 ($3.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £46.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,416.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.28.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

