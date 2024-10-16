Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $60.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Compass Point from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baird R W raised Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,545. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 125.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 99,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7,655.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

