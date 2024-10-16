Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE SLVM opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138,655 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 105.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $4,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

