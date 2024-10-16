Swedbank AB Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $54,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

