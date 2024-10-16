Swedbank AB Has $93.73 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Swedbank AB reduced its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $93,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,647,000 after purchasing an additional 698,180 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 269.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 537.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

