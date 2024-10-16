Swedbank AB Has $72.84 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Swedbank AB cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.60% of Ralph Lauren worth $72,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $201.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $206.74.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

