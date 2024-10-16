Swedbank AB Has $58.17 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Swedbank AB increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.29% of Molina Healthcare worth $58,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,665,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,343,000 after acquiring an additional 111,154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,929 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $322.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.96 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.59.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.