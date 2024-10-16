Swedbank AB Has $121.30 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Swedbank AB grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $121,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,668,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,572,000 after purchasing an additional 456,674 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,887,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 148,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,958 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,432,000 after acquiring an additional 132,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.2 %

WSC stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,263.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSC

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.