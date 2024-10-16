Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). 212,811,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 273,511,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Trading Up 25.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.56.

Supply@ME Capital Company Profile

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

