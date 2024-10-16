Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Stock Price Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 255,424,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 273,490,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.02.

About Supply@ME Capital

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

