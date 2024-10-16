Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.88 and last traded at $47.63. 15,321,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 81,789,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $77.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after buying an additional 110,308 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,730.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 971.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after acquiring an additional 60,749 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.