Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RUN. Barclays increased their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,003,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,913,904.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,294,383 shares in the company, valued at $21,913,904.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,845. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

