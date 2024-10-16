Sunpointe LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 8.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.06.

AON Trading Up 0.1 %

AON traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $358.27. 34,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.50. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $363.11.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

