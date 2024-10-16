Sunpointe LLC Sells 56 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sunpointe LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.0% of Sunpointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,473,000 after buying an additional 6,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,133 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,226.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,983,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $188.43. 3,932,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,296,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $194.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

