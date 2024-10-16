Sunpointe LLC Sells 238 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sunpointe LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.12. 93,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,021. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.23.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

