Sunpointe LLC Sells 205 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sunpointe LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.78. 84,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,855. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

