Sunpointe LLC Purchases Shares of 1,686 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,785,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,366,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,165,000 after buying an additional 74,745 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Diageo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,504,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 931,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DEO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,425. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.95. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

