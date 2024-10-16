Sunpointe LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% during the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.2% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.64.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $507.47. 296,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,859. The firm has a market cap of $471.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $509.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

