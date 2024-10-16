Sunpointe LLC Invests $360,000 in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID)

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Sunpointe LLC owned about 0.50% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Trading Down 1.1 %

MID stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 million, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.26.

About American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact

The American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (MID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF to provide exposure to US growth stocks with positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

